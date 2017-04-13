Ashrawi meets with Brazilian representative, Francisco Mauro Brasil de Holanda

PNN/ Ramallah/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi met with Head of the Representative Office of Brazil Francisco Mauro Brasil de Holanda today at the PLO Headquarters in Ramallah.

Both parties examined relations between Palestine and Brazil and Brazil’s current projects and initiatives in Palestine. In that context, Dr. Ashrawi expressed her gratitude to Brazil for its recent condemnations of Israel’s illegal settlement enterprise and its consistent backing of Palestinian independence and human rights.

In the meeting, Dr. Ashrawi provided an assessment of the deteriorating conditions on the ground and Israel’s grave and persistent breaches of international law, including its continued annexation of land, the escalation of illegal settlement activities, the ongoing arbitrary arrests of Palestinian men, women and children and the illegal use of administrative detention and solitary confinement, the demolition of Palestinian homes and structures, and the revocation of Jerusalem IDs, among other violations.

Dr. Ashrawi and Ambassador Brasil de Holanda also discussed matters related to the latest political developments, as well as prospects for reconciliation and elections in Palestine.