Ashrawi condemns Israel’s deportation of Executive Director of the Palestinian Federation of Chile

PNN/ Ramallah/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi on behalf of the PLO Executive Committee on Tuesday strongly deplored Israel’s deportation of Chilean-Palestinian lawyer and Executive Director of the Palestinian Federation of Chile (Federación Palestina de Chile) Anwar Makhlouf.

On Monday, Makhlouf, who was leading an annual delegation to familiarize Chileans of Palestinian descent with Palestine and to celebrate Easter in the Holy Land, was prohibited from entering Palestine through the King Hussein border crossing and deported back to Jordan by Israeli authorities.

“The deportation of Mr. Makhlouf, who is committed to BDS, a legitimate form of nonviolent and peaceful resistance, is a blatant and crude exercise of power and a form of political siege,” Ashrawi said in an official statement.

“Israel’s treatment of Palestine as an internal issue and its attempts to isolate the Palestinian people from the rest of the world reaffirm the urgent need for international intervention; Israel should not be given a free hand to constantly slight the world and get away with it,” she added.

Ashrawi called on Chile to hold Israel accountable for the deportation of Makhlouf and to define its political and trade relations with Israel accordingly.