Qaraqe’ calls for all parties in Israeli jails to join open hunger-strike lead by Barghouthi

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Marwan Al-barghouthi leads a battle of freedom and dignity on 17/4/2017

Head of the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs (CDA), Issa Qaraqe’, on Tuesday stated that the leader Marwan Al-Barghouthi, member of Fatah Central Committee, will lead the battle of freedom and dignity inside the Israeli jails on 17/4/2017, coinciding with the launch of the Prisoners’ Day by conducting an open hunger strike for all Fatah detainees who constitute 65% of the total of 7000 Palestinian detainees.

Qaraqe’ said that the strike aims at improving the conditions of human life in jails, after the negotiations with the administration of prisons have failed. He also added that the demands of detainees are just humanitarian demands related to installing public telephones for detainees in jails to communicate with their families, in addition to terminating the policy of security prevention of their families and to increase the duration of the visit. Moreover, many demands are related to ending the solitary confinement, administrative detention and granting the detainees the right of education.

Qaraqe’ called for all factions in the occupation jails to join this important strategic step, and to unite in a genuine national unity to confront the procedures and practices of the administration of prisons and the government of Israel.

He added that this is the first collective step of a strategic nature that detainees will go through, and what is unique is that it’s led by one of the symbols and leaders of the Palestinian people, Marwan Al-barghouthi, who is sentenced to life sentence of imprisonment.

The following are the demands of detainees, as announced by Marwan Al-barghouthi in a statement issued by him:

Installing a public telephone for Palestinian detainees in all prisons and sections in order to communicate with their families. Visits:

Resume the second visit which was stopped by the Red Cross.

The regularity of visits every two weeks without being disabled by any side.

No relative of the first and second class shall be prevented from visiting the detainee.

Increase the duration of the visit form 45 minutes to an hour and a half.

Allow the detainees to take pictures with their families every three months.

Make facilities to comfort the families of detainees.

Allow children and grandchildren under the age of 16 to make visits for detainees.

The medical file:

Closing the so-called “Ramla Prison Hospital” because it does not provide the necessary treatment.

The termination of medical negligence policy.

Making periodic medical examinations.

Performing surgeries in an exceptional manner.

Permit specialized physicians from outside Israeli prisoners services.

Releasing sick detainees, especially those who have disabilities and incurable diseases.

The medical treatment should not be at the expense of the detainee.

Responding to the needs and demands of Palestinian women detainees, whether by special transport or direct meeting without a barrier during the visit. Transportation:

Provide humanitarian treatment for detainees during their transport.

Return detainees to jails after the clinics and courts and do not keep them at the crossings.

Prepare the crossings for human use and provide meals for detainees.