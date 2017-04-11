Israel continues to level Palestinian lands in Salfit province

PNN/Bethlehem/

Tuesday morning, Israeli bulldozers levelled Palestinian lands and archaeological sites north of Kafr al-Dik in Salfit province, in order to make room for illegal settlement construction.

Eyewitnesses say that Israeli forces and settlers have spared no expense in trying to level the northern lands of Kafr al-Dik for use in a settlement expansion. It is also assumed that approximately one third of Kafr al-Dik’s lands have either been confiscated or threatened with confiscation.

On the 5th of April, Israeli occupation forces (IOF) demolished residential tents and livestock barracks west of Salfit province. The IOF gave notice of the demolition only 3 days prior, and ordered that the remaining livestock barracks had to be evacuated within a week.