Settlers uproot 300 olive trees, Ramallah

PNN/ Ramallah/

Israeli settlers on Sunday evening have uprooted 300 olive trees from Palestinian lands near Ramallah, central West Bank.

According to PIC, Palestinian farmer Ali al-Haj, from Ramallah’s eastern town of Mikhmas, said hordes of Israeli settlers crept into the area late at night and cut down some 300 olive trees from Palestinian cultivated lands.

Al-Haj added that olive trees were planted some 40 years ago and have been serving as the only source of income for local land owners.

In al-Haj’s terms, Israeli settlers have often attempted to grab Palestinian land lots in the area in favor of illegal settlement construction.