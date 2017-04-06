Israel says EU ‘obsessed’ with Israel, ignoring other humanitarian crises

PNN/ Bethlehem/

The Israeli foreign ministry on Tuesday said the European Union was “disproportionately focusing” on Israel while ‘ignoring 32 other humanitarian crises around the world.’

The Ministry accused the EU of being “obsessed” with Israel, after the former had condemned a series of home demolitions in the West Bank village of Khan al-Ahmar.

In response to the series of demolitions, EU Ambassador to Israel, Lars Faaborg-Andersen, said the demolitions of 42 homes in the village were “contrary to Israel’s obligations under international law,” calling upon Israel to “completely stop these demolitions and confiscations and allow full access of humanitarian assistance.”

Foreign Ministry summoned Faaborg-Andersen’s deputy Mark Gallagher for an official reprimand.

“There are 32 humanitarian crises around the world,” said the ministry’s EU director Avivit Bar-Ilan, “but the EU chooses to disproportionately focus only on what is done in Area C of the West Bank, which are most definitely not suffering a humanitarian crisis.”