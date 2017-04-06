IOF arrest 24 Palestinians during overnight raids, West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) arrested overnight and at dawn Thursday 24 Palestinians during fresh raid campaigns throughout the West Bank.

In Nablus, IOF kidnapped a young man after breaking into several local homes in Sebastia town, north of the city, amid heavy firing of teargas bombs which led to the outbreak of violent clashes.

During the raid, Israeli forces detained several youths in a local house for few hours and threatened to shoot them if they continue raising the Palestinian flag at a nearby archaeological site in the town.

In Jenin, Israeli forces also arrested a youngster after breaking into and violently searching his family house in Jenin refugee camp.

A military checkpoint was also erected east of the city where several Palestinian vehicles were stopped and searched.

In al-Khalil, three Palestinians were arrested from Beit Ummar town while two others including an ex-prisoner were detained in Qalqilia.

Four more arrests were reported in Bethlehem, while two citizens were rounded up in Ramallah.

At least one Palestinian was kidnapped in occupied Jerusalem, while six Palestinians were arrested during large-scale raid campaign in Tulkarem.