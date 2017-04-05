Khaled warns against falling prey to “curbing” of construction in settlements

PNN/ Ramallah/

Member of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization and member of the Political Bureau of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine, Tayseer Khalid, on Tuesday warned that the USA administration was exerting pressure on the Israeli government to curb construction in settlements and called on all concerned party not to compete in marketing the administration’s policy towards settlements, both in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Khaled added that at the Israeli cabinet meeting on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to the determinants of the Israeli position on settlement construction to conform to that of the US administration when he explained in the opening session of the weekly cabinet meeting that his government will allow construction inside settlements and near its borders. Kaled reaffirmed that this formula for the so-called restraining settlement construction is far away from being a natural growth of settlers.

Moreover, Khaled stressed that there was broad consensus in the positions of the US and Israeli sides on Israel’s non- compliance with UN Security Council Resolution No. 2334, which viewed the settlements illegal and an obstacle to peace, and called to stop settlement constructions unconditionally, in addition to a broad consensus in the positions of the two parties on resuming settlement building in Jerusalem and in the West Bank, which , according to Netanyahu,will be transferred to Israeli sovereignty in the final political settlement, and that the dispute between the US administration and Netanyahu’s government is confined largely to the construction areas, either within the built-up areas (master plans), or close to the borders of these settlement.

Tayseer Khaled said that in order not to be drown in the illusion of restraining settlement building, there should be an explicit, clear and direct Palestinian position that refuses to return to the negotiations table before Israel unconditionally suspends all its settlement activities in accordance with international law and the resolutions of international legitimacy, especially UN Security Council Resolution 2334, affirming that the Palestinian side will respond firmly to the maneuvers and misrepresentations of Netanyahu government by assigning the allowances and rights of the families of the Palestinian prisoners and wounded citizens and calling for the improvement of the Palestinians economic situation in response to the requests of Donald Trump’s administration.