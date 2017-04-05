IOF severely injure youth in Bethlehem, arrest 11 from West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday dawn have raided Deheishe refugee camp, south of Bethlehem, and clashed with local youths, before they shot and seriously injuring a young man, and arrested 11 others from areas all over the West Bank, including Deheishe camp.

The soldiers fired many live rounds, wounding a young man, identified as Akram Omran al-Atrash, 23, with three live rounds in his back and shoulder, seriously wounding him, before local medics moved him to Beit Jala governmental hospital.

His cousin, lawyer Farid al-Atrash, said the hospital is currently conducting all needed arrangements to move him to Hadassah Hospital, in Jerusalem, due to the seriousness of his condition.

The soldiers also invaded and ransacked several homes in the refugee camp, and abducted Ahmad Issa Sarrar, Ahmad Sar’awi, 22, and Mo’tasem Mazin Raqaban, 23.

Furthermore, the army invaded Doha town, west of Bethlehem, searched homes and abducted Bara’ Jamil Abu ‘Alia, 21.

In addition, the army invaded Nahhalin town, west of Bethlehem, also searched homes and abducted four Palestinians, identified as Ibrahim Waleed Najajra, 20, Omran Yousef Najajra, 21, Adel Mahmoud Ghayatha, 16, and Abdul-Karim Mohammad Shakarna, 20.