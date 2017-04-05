IOF level land in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday afternoon levelled a Palestinian-owned agricultural land in Khallet Nahla area, south of Bethlehem, and handed out a demolition order to a prisoner’s house.

According to the PIC reporter, three Israeli bulldozers escorted with Israeli forces stormed the area and levelled an agricultural land under the pretext of being a “state land.”

Several olive trees were also uprooted during the raid, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces notified the family of the Palestinian prisoner and leader in Hamas Movement Bajas Nakhla to demolish their house in Jalazoun refugee camp north of Ramallah.

The family were given three days to evacuate the house, the PIC reporter added.