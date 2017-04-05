IOF demolish residential tents in Salfit, northern West Bank

PNN/ Salfit/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning demolished Palestinian residential tents and livestock barracks west of Salfit province.

The IOF demolished tents housing the Shheibar homeless family in Abu al-R’eish area, between Deir Balout and al-Lubban villages, west of Salfit.

The Israeli forces further knocked down six barracks for raising livestock and ordered the family to evacuate the other barracks in no more than a week’s time.

According to the family, the Israeli occupation authorities notified the demolition of the targeted structures just three days earlier.