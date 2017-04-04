Japan condemns Israeli settlement activities

PNN/Bethlehem/

Japanese Foreign Press Secretary, Norio Maruyama, has released a statement on behalf of the Japanese government that condemns Israels continuous disregard to calls from the international community.

“The Government of Israel has approved plans for the construction of a new settlement and the construction of about 2000 housing units in the West Bank, and decided to expropriate nearly 90 hectare in Silo, West Bank. The Government of Japan condemns that the government of Israel continues settlement activities despite repeated calls from the international community including Japan for freezing them.”

“Settlement activities are in violation of international law and the Government of Japan has repeatedly called upon the Government of Israel to fully freeze settlement activities. The Government of Japan strongly urges the Government of Israel not to implement its construction plans and desist from unilateral actions that are undermining the viability of a two-state solution.”