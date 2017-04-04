EU: Demolishing Palestinian homes in ‘Area C’ is in violation of Geneva Convention

PNN/Bethlehem/

During a meeting between the Foreign Ministry’s director and the EU envoys last week, the EU protested against Israel’s plan to demolish Bedouin village.

The European Union is demanding that Israel puts an end to the demolishing of Palestinian homes in Area C of the West Bank territories. Particularly the Bedouin village of Khan al-Ahmar near Ma’aleh Adumim creates concern at the EU because it would mean a ‘forced transfer’ of the residents creating a violation of the Geneva Convention.

Article 49 of the Fourth Geneva Convention states that “Individual or mass forcible transfers, as well as deportations of protected persons from occupied territory to the territory of the Occupying Power or to that of any other country, occupied or not, are prohibited, regardless of their motive.”

According to Israeli and European diplomats, the sharp message in the name of all EU members was delivered last week by EU Ambassador to Israel, Lars Faaborg-Andersen, to the new Foreign Ministry director-general, Yuval Rotem.