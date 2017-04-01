Video: Palestinian youth shot dead on Saturday by IOF in Occupied Jerusalem

Jerusalem/PNN/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) kill the 17-year-old Ahmad Zaher Fathi Gazal inside the Occupied Old City of Jerusalem, after claiming that he stabbed three Israelis Saturday afternoon.

According to Israeli media two settlers were injured by the Palestinian youth after which he was killed by the IOF.

The Palestinian Health Ministry also announced the death of the young 17-year-old from Nablus city, north of the West Bank.

All roads leading to the scene have been closed off by Israeli police as they are investigating the attack.

Palestinian local sources in jerusalem said that IOF closed the old city and arrested 20 palestinian, 16 of whom are owners of shops in Bab El Oued Street. They are currently being investigated by the Israelis.