InternationaL, Palestinian condemnation of settlement and no actions to stop it

Commenting on the Israeli security cabinet’s decision to establish a new illegal settlement near the settlement of Shiloh and to grant the approval for the construction of 2,000 units in established settlements, PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi condemned such moves and said :“It is ironic that on the same day Palestinians somberly commemorated the killing of six Palestinians and the injury of more than 100 others who nonviolently protested Israel’s decision to steal more than 20,000 dunams of land in the Galilee in 1976, Israel announced the establishment of a new illegal settlement.

Forty-one years later, Israel’s policies remain unchanged as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his extremist, racist coalition government continue to persist with their systematic policies of settler colonialism, apartheid and ethnic cleansing, showing a total and blatant disregard for Palestinian human rights, independence and dignity Ashrawi said .

Yesterday announcement once again proves that Israel is more committed to appeasing its illegal settler population than to abiding by the requirements for stability and a just peace.

Ashrawi added :”Israel’s relentless efforts to expand its illegal settlement enterprise with the aim of displacing Palestine and replacing it with “Greater Israel” should send a strong message to governments worldwide that they need to intervene immediately and to undertake concrete measures to hold Israel accountable with serious punitive measures.

Ashrawi call on UN Secretary-General António Guterres to ensure compliance with Security Council resolutions, including UNSC resolution 2334, and to make certain that Israel respects them, saying :”It is time that all members of the international community serve the cause of peace and justice and bring Israel to cease and desist its unlawful settlement activities and illegal unilateralism once and for all.”

At UN general assembly in New York Spokesman said that the Secretary-General took notice with disappointment and alarm of the decision by Israel to build a new settlement in the occupied Palestinian territory.

He added that the Secretary-General has consistently stressed that there is no Plan B for Israelis and Palestinians to live together in peace and security. He condemns all unilateral actions that, like the present one, threaten peace and undermine the two-state solution.

He assur that settlement activities are illegal under international law and present an obstacle to peace.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson condemns Israeli government’s decision to found a new settlement deep in the West Bank.

Johnson said:“The UK strongly condemns the Israeli government’s decision to found a new settlement deep in the West Bank; the first such government decision for over 25 years.

He added :”I am also disappointed that Israel plans to expropriate additional West Bank territory as ‘state land’, and press forward with plans for almost 2,000 housing units in spite of significant international concern.

Johnson also said“These announcements are contrary to international law and seriously undermine the prospects of two states for two peoples. As a strong friend of Israel, and one prepared to stand up for Israel when it faces bias and unreasonable criticism, I urge Israel not to take steps such as these, which move us away from our shared goal of peace and security and make it harder to achieve a different relationship between Israel and the Arab world.”