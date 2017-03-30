Video: Undercover Israeli soldiers kidnap Palestinian man in Bethlehem

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Armed Israeli special forces, AKA Israeli soldiers dressed as Palestinians, on Wednesday afternoon have kidnapped a Palestinian man at gunpoint, assaulted his brother in downtown Bethlehem.

The special force, accompanied by a number of military vehicles, stormed the Maslakh street in Bethlehem, arrested Firas Nawawra, 34, and severely assaulted his brother Hasan, who was transferred to hospital after sustaining several injuries and bruises.

Shortly later, clashes broke out between Palestinian youths and the Israeli occupation soldiers, who opened fire in the air and threw tear gas canisters at the citizens.

The kidnap was caught on camera by locals: