Video: Clashes erupt in town divided by the wall during Land Day demonstration

By Boris Anjl Noupeen

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Thursday noon have fired teargas and sound grenades towards Palestinian protesters who held the annual Land Day demonstration.

Today, Thursday 30thMarch, the annual Land Day was marked with the usual demonstration.The Palestinian people remember the confiscation of 21 thousand dunums of land in Al-Jalil, Al-Muthalth and Al-Naqab on 30 March 1976.

At around 11 am,a march started from Beit Jala and went on until it reached the unfinished fence, which marks the part of the wall, at the outskirts of Beit Jala.

Here, protesters put up Palestinian flags and set fire to a tire placed on the fence. The burning tire, along with the use of an improvised battering ram, was a symbolic attempt to remove part of the newly built fence.

The symbolic attempt quickly came to an end, as Israeli soldiers interrupted the protestors. As soon as an armored Jeep with two soldiers arrived, clashes erupted. The protesters threw stones towards the soldiers, to which they responded with generous amounts of teargas and sound grenades.

A bit later a police Jeep arrived and stopped alongside the military Jeep.At this point the teargas and sound grenades had forced the protesters to retreat and disperse. No serious injuries were reported.