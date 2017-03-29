MADA calls for implementing recommendations of Commission of Inquiry

PNN/ Ramallah/

The Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms “MADA” welcomed the report of the Commission of Inquiry into the that took place in front of the Courts Complex in Al-Bireh- Ramallah, and Bethlehem City on 12/3/2017, and its conclusions and recommendations, saying it appreciates the response of President Mahmoud Abbas and Prime Minister Dr. Rami Al-Hamdallah of the demands of public and CSOs to form a Commission of Inquiry following these incidents that included attacks against numbers of journalists and citizens.

MADA Center called on the Palestinian government and all concerned parties to adopt the and to work as soon as possible to implement the recommendations and conclusions contained in the report, in accordance with applicable Palestinian laws, regulations, The work of the security and police agencies, which would be devoted as a good practice and prevents recurrences, hence, to enhance confidence between the Palestinian National Authority with its various institutions and the Palestinian public. The report also stressed the urgent need to pass the law on the right to access Information.

Finally, MADA Center said it appreciates the efforts of all the members of the Commission of Inquiry, and considers the report as objective, professional and fair in general, despite some observations, yet it represents and constitutes an important and solid basis, even a cornerstone for the protection of media freedoms, freedom of expression, peaceful assembly in Palestine, that are in line with international treaties and conventions ratified by the State of Palestine.