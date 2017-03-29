Israeli Police shoots and kills palestinian woman

PNN/Jerusalem/

On wednesday afternoon, Israeli police shot and killed a Palestinian woman after she allegedly attempted to stab a policeman near Old City entrance.

The 49-year-old woman was supposedly the mother of a Palestinian killed in September last year.

Israeli police spokeswoman Lubna al-Samri said in a statement that the woman was equipped with a pair of scissors and that the was shot after trying to stab an Israeli policeman.

Eyewitness, Mummad Shalodi told Al Jazeera that he did not see a knife, but it appeared that the woman tripped and grabbed the police barrier after which she was shot.