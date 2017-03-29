IOF demolish two Palestinian homes in East Jerusalem

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces on Wednesday morning have demolished two homes in Jabal Al-Mukabber town, east Jerusalem, under the pretext of no building permit.

According to PIC, local sources reported that dozens of Israeli policemen and municipal employees stormed Sall’ah neighborhood in the district, stormed the houses of brothers Islam and Imam al-Abbasi and forced all members of their families out before bulldozers embarked on razing them.

Mousa al-Abbasi, the father of the homeowners, said the destroyed homes had been built in 2014 and accommodated 14 people, including 10 children.

Abbasi noted that residents in Sall’ah neighborhood had submitted to the municipality in recent years plans to zone the area but all to no avail.

He affirmed that the Israeli municipality knocked down the homes of his sons with no prior notice, adding that they already filed a request with the competent authorities asking for freezing the demolition orders but received no response.