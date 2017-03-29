Abbas will stand his ground with the Arab Peace Initiative

PNN/Bethlehem/

On wednesday, at the opening of the Arab League summit, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stated that the Arab Peace Initiative from 2002 is the only diplomatic solution acceptable and therefore there will be no discussions of further initiatives at the summit.

Abbas said to the Jordanian newspaper Al-Ghad that the Israeli acceleration of settlement projects along with continous efforts of demolishing Palestinian homes, is creating a single state with two regimes.

The Arab League has decided to stand it’s ground with the original peace initiative from 2002, leaving it unaltered. The conditions involve establishing an independent Palestinian state within the borders from 1967, a full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied territories (including East Jerusalem) and a settlement regarding the issue of Palestinian refugees. The initiative also seeks for East Jerusalem to be the capital of the independent Palestine.

Furthermore, Abbas is supposed to travel to Washington in April and have personal meetings with President Donald Trump regarding the Israel-Palestine conflict.