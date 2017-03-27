Pence says Trump is seriously considering embassy move

PNN/ Jerusalem/

The U.S. vice president, Mike Pence, on Sunday expressed gratitude to American Jews who helped elect Donald Trump, stressing the administration’s unwavering commitment to Israel, during his 2017 AIPAC policy conference.

Prence reassures support to Israel; saying “Under President Donald Trump, the world will know this: America stands with Israel! President Trump stands with Israel because her cause is our cause. Her values are our values. And her fight is our fight.”

“We pray for the peace of Jerusalem and all who call her home,” said Pence. “And I say with confidence: President Trump and I stand without apology for Israel and we always will!”

Among the pro-Israel actions taken by Trump was the appointment of Nikki Haley as UN ambassador, who will ensure that “the United Nations will no longer be used as a forum for invective against Israel,” continued the Vice President.

He also cited the appointment of David Friedman as ambassador to Israel, saying, “This week it will be my high honor to administer the oath of office to Ambassador David Friedman.

“After decades of talking about it, the President is giving serious consideration to moving the American embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Trump is also dedicated to finding a solution to the Israel-Palestinian Authority conflict but at the same time “will never compromise the safety and security of the State of Israel”, Pence stressed.

“President Trump has made it clear: America stands alongside Israel as friends and as allies. America’s security support for Israel is at a record level. Our commitment to Israel’s defense is non-negotiable. Not now, not ever,” he declared.

“In President Trump, America has a leader who will call our enemies by their name,” said Pence, who noted the terrorist attack in London last week in which “radical Islamic terrorism reared its ugly head.”

“We will hunt down and destroy ISIS and its source, so it can no longer threaten our people, our allies or our most cherished ally, Israel.”

“America will stand strong I the face of the leading state sponsor of terrorism. This administration has put Iran on notice. The Ayatollahs in Iran openly admit their desire to destroy Israel. Let me be clear: Under President Donald Trump, the United States of America will not allow Iran to develop a nuclear weapon. This is our solemn promise to you, to Israel and to the world!” stressed Pence.