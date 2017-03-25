Palestinian prisoners intend to start hunger strike in 17 April

Ramallah/PNN/

Palestinian Legislative Council MP, prisoner Marwan al-Barghouti, member of Fatah Central Committee, announced on Saturday the intension of Palestinian prisoners and Fatah captives in Israeli jails to start a hunger strike on the Palestinian Prisoner Day on April 17.

In a statement published on Saturday, Barghouti said that the hunger strike aims at achieving a number of demands, according to Palestinian prisoner society .

The demands include allowing the second visit which was suspended by the International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) as well as offering regular family visits.

They also demand no visit bans and increasing the visit duration from 45 to 90 minutes. The captives also ask for allowing prisoners to take photos every three months with their families during visitations.

Barghouti also revealed that Fatah detainees demand the closure of Ramleh prison hospital for lacking the ability to conduct periodical health examinations as well as urgent surgeries.

Other demands include providing detainees with satellite channels, returning kitchens to all prisons under the supervision of prisoners, allowing the entry of books, newspapers, clothes, food, and special goods for female captives.