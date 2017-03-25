Nikolay Mladenov, UN Special Coordinator, considers all Israeli settlement activities illegal

PNN/Bethlehem/

On saturday, Un Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Nikolay Mladenov, expressed that the United Nations view on Israeli settlements activities are that they are illegal and the growing number of settlements is concerning.

During a briefing, Mladenov said that the continued breach of resolution #2334 adopted by the UNSC in December 2016, pronouncing the illegality of continued settlement building, is concerning and that they should be stopped immediately.

Furthermore Mladenov condemns the Israelis constant disregard to international law by demolishing Palestinian homes over the West Bank and Jerusalem in order to build new settlement units. He pointed out that 5500 settlements units were announced to be built in January 2017, and that 145 houses were demolished in Area C in addition to 48 other demolitions in East Jerusalem.