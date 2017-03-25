Human rights institutions to launch popular campaign against siege

GAZA/PNN/

Human rights institutions along with activists and media men in Gaza city intend to launch a popular campaign against occupation and Gaza siege under the hashtag #Save Gaza.

The campaign aims at exposing the Israeli occupation’s crimes including the Gaza siege which is about to enter its tenth year. The campaign is held to protest, as well, Israeli violations of international laws with relation to the freedom of movement and mobility via the closure of border crossings.

Yousri al-Ghoul, one of the campaign organizers, told the PIC that the campaign sheds light on the crises experienced in the blockaded Gaza Strip.

The events of the campaign are scheduled to be announced in a press conference which is to be held before the Italian compound that was destroyed in the Israeli 2014 aggression on the besieged coastal enclave.

