UNHRC adopts four anti-occupation resolutions & Palestinian welcome

The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) adopted, during its 34th session held on Friday in Geneva, four pro-Palestine and anti-occupation resolutions.

The Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki said that the four adopted resolutions are entitled “Israeli settlements in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, The Palestinian people’s right to self-determination, The situation of human rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Violations of international law in the occupied Palestinian territory.”

“The Palestinian draft resolutions were reformulated according to the rules of the international laws in accordance with the Palestinian national demands to hold Israeli leaders accountable for committing war crimes against our people,” he said.

Al-Maliki strongly denounced the statements made by the Israeli ambassador to the UNHRC, stressing that Israel’s illegal practices on the ground violate the international law.

He invited all countries that had voted against the resolutions to review their positions and to stand behind the principles of international law.

He also stressed the urgent need to prosecute Israel for violating international laws and principles, and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people.

Form her side PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi said on the adoption of four UNHRC resolutions regarding the occupied State of Palestine:“On behalf of the Palestinian leadership and the people of Palestine, we express our deep appreciation to the members of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) who assumed a principled, courageous and just stand and overwhelmingly voted in favor of four UNHRC resolutions regarding the occupied State of Palestine, including East Jerusalem, at the 34th regular session of the UNHRC.

She added that the adoption of the UNHRC resolutions, including motions calling on states “not to provide Israel with any assistance to be used specifically in connection with settlements” and urging business enterprises “to avoid contributing to the establishment, maintenance, development or consolidation of Israeli settlements,” constitutes a true investment in justice and signifies the international community’s commitment to seeking accountability for Israel’s unlawful unilateralism and violations of international law.

On USA objections to UNHRC resolutions Ashrawi said :” by voting against the UNHRC resolutions, the U.S. is complicit in the military occupation of Palestine. Rather than acting in accordance with international law, democracy and human rights, the U.S. made the decision to isolate itself at the expense of Palestinian rights, lives and lands”.

It is up to governments worldwide to put an end to Israel’s continued annexation of Palestinian land and its destruction of the two-state solution; we call on the international community to intervene immediately and to exhibit the political will necessary to make Israel cease and desist its flagrant violations once and for all” she end her statement.