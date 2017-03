PNN/ Jerusalem/

A video published on Thursday morning by Walla Israeli website shows an Israeli policeman violently assaulting a Palestinian elderly man in Jerusalem.

The video shows the Israeli policeman savagely attacking the man despite the latter’s attempts to speak to him while in pain.

The policeman repeatedly attacks the man, then attacks other people who attempted to stop him.

To its part, the Israeli police in a statement claimed that the policeman was stopped and sent to investigation.