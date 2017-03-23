Israeli Occupation Forces kidnap several youths across the West Bank and Jerusalem

PNN/Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) kidnap multiple Palestinian youths before dawn on Thursday, during massive sweeps spreading over the West Bank and Jerusalem.

Over 20 military jeeps drove into the city of Qalqilya and suppress Palestinian protesters with teargas.

This resulted in outbreaks of violent clashes between Palestinian youth and Israeli soldiers.

Seven youths were kidnapped from Qalqilya, some of which houses were raided and relatives attacked.

Furthermore, two Palestinians were kidnapped in Tulkarem, one in Bethlehem and finally a 14-year-old Palestinian minor was kidnapped in the occupied Jerusalem.

A checkpoint on the Jenin-Haifa access road, near Zabouba, was also set up and Palestinian drivers trying to pass through the checkpoint were subjugated to intense interrogation.