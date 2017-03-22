One killed, two injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza

PNN/ Gaza/

A Palestinian youth was killed and two others injured in Israeli strikes on Rafah city, southern Gaza strip Wednesday at dawn.

The victim, identified as Yousef Sha’ban (18), was killed after Israeli Forces fired artillery shells towards Rafah, according to spokesman of the Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qudra, on Facebook.

According to human rights sources, 15 Israeli artillery shells slammed into Rafah’s eastern town of al-Shawka while drones kept hovering over the territory.

The Israeli army claimed the offensive was carried out against a group of Palestinians who attempted to creep into the Green Line.