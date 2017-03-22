IOF repress protest demanding release of detained martyr bodies

PNN/Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday afternoon suppressed a protest demanding release of detained martyr bodies in Israeli refrigerators, in synchronization with the court session of the case of five detained bodies.

Clashes broke out in front of Jacir Palace Hotel at the northern entrance of Bethlehem near the 300 checkpoint and the wall, between Israeli soldiers and Palestinian protesters, which include activists, lawyers and members of political parties.

Protesters walked with banners proclaiming that the withholding of martyr bodies is a crime and that the occupation should be punished for it.

Israeli soldiers fired teargas at the protesters who threw stones towards them.

The clashes continued for half an hour, until Palestinian protesters dispersed and Israeli soldiers pulled back behind the wall.

Israel is currently trying to stall the release of bodies of martyrs by slowing down court verdict.

Palestinians fear that the dead bodies of their loved ones will be transported to so called “numbered graves”, leaving the family without the opportunity to bury the bodies and gain closure.