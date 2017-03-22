IOF confiscate car, tractor in Tubas

The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) at daybreak Wednesday seized Palestinian vehicles east of Tubas city, in the northern West Bank.

Speaking with a PIC reporter, Palestinian citizen Omar Na’naghiya, a resident of Bzeiq Hamlet, said the Israeli soldiers seized a car of the Mitsubishi brand and another vehicle owned by Palestinian citizen Hayel Turkman, along with an agricultural tractor belonging to citizen Namer Harroub.

He added that residents of Bzeiq Hamlet have been subjected to simmering crackdowns and had their tractors often seized by the Israeli forces under the pretext that they are used to cultivate military lands and carry water tanks to Palestinians.

According to Na’naghiya, the move makes part of Israeli attempts to force the Palestinians out of the area.

Source: PIC