Collective punishment: IOF close down Palestinian’s family house with cement

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday morning stormed jabal Al-Mukabber town in East Jerusalem, and closed down a martyr’s family house by filling it with cement.

IOF closed down the family home of Fadi Qunber (29) as a collective punishment, since he rammed his truck into into a group of soldiers in Armon Hanatziv settlement near Jabal Al-Mukabber in January, killing four soldiers and injuring 18 others.

Qunber was shot and killed on the spot.

The Israeli cabinet, following the operation, decided to demolish his family home, in which lives his wife and three children.

Following his death, his mourning tent was raided and taken down by Israeli soldiers.

In addition, the cabinet had decided to not return Qunber’s body to his family.

As a collective punishment measure as well, IOF had tightened restrictions over entering and leaving the town, and threatened with administrative detention to anyone who shows support for the operative.