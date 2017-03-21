West Bank: MP amongst Palestinians kidnapped by IOF overnight

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Tuesday overnight have kidnapped a number of Palestinians, including an MP.

Raids included al-Zawiya town, in Salfit, raided the home of two ex-prisoners and questioned them.

Palestinian MP Mohamed Ismail al-Tal, 49, was also kidnapped from his home in Thahriya town, southern Hebron, where soldiers confiscated his cell phones and laptop before they dragged him an unknown destination.

The Israeli army also kidnapped 12 Palestinians from Bethlehem and Hebron.

IOF also arrested a Palestinian man while on his way to visit his brother in Megiddo Israeli jail.

Meanwhile, heavily-armed IOF troops cordoned off the Jalama crossing overnight and raked through the bypass road and the Nazareth Street, before they sealed off the area with makeshift checkpoints. Violent clashes burst out with Palestinian protesters in the process, PIC reported.

At the same time, Israeli soldiers attacked Palestinian anti-occupation youth in Dura town with randomly-shot spates of gunfire.

The Palestinian youngsters responded by throwing two Molotov cocktails at an Israeli military watchtower in the area.

In a related development, the IOF stormed Abu Sneineh neighborhood, in the Old City of Hebron, in five military jeeps and a troop-carrier, and rummaged into civilian homes, before they summoned a number of Palestinians to questioning.

The Israeli soldiers also ravaged the home of an ex-prisoner in Dura and gave him an interrogation writ, ten days after he was released from an Israeli lock-up, where he had been held for 18 months.