US and Israel attempting to persuade Western countries to oppose UNHRC resolutions

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Israel and the United States are cooperating to persuade as many Western countries as possible to oppose, or to at least abstain from voting on, five anti-Israeli resolutions scheduled for voting at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Friday, Haaretz reported on Monday, citing a Foreign Ministry official.

The five resolutions tackle human rights, settlement construction, and the need for accountability in respect to Israeli human rights violations.

Earlier on Monday, the United States boycotted a meeting on these resolutions, while the State Department issued a statement against the meeting, Israel National News said.

The UN Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) recently had to withdraw a report that confirmed Israel has established an apartheid regime, upon US-Israeli pressures.

The reported withdrawal resulted in the resignation of UN undersecretary-general and executive secretary, Rima Khalaf.

In February, the UNHRC has denounced Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank as illegal.