Syria: We Shot down an Israeli drone in Quneitra

Bethlehem/PNN/

The Syrian Air Defense Force Shot down an Israeli drone aircraft in Quneitra countryside in southern Syria according AlManar TV channel.

AlManar TV channel which belongs Lebanese Hezbollah party post a bunch of photos saying it was for the Israeli drone which was shot down monday night.

An Israeli military spokesman admitted in a brief press release published by Israeli media that the drone had landed in Syrian territory.

The spokesman said Israeli army opened an investigation into the cause of the crash, saying it was not afraid of leaking information and sites that the plane had photographed during its flight into the Syrian airspace.