Ma’ale Adumim annexation postponed again

PNN/Bethlehem/

The Israeli Knesset on sunday postponed the bill allowing the annexation of Ma’ale Adumim settlement advancing to Jerusalem, for the second time.

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu along with other Israeli politicians has postponed the ministerial panel debate until after the Knesset’s six-week long break, which begins on the 26th of March.

Israeli Knesset member and minister Yisrael Katz, asked for the continued support from the US, and expressed hopes that the government will develop a policy allowing free construction on settlements in the West Bank and Jerusalem, so that these settlements will remain under Israeli control in case of any future disruptions of peace.

This comes after the Israeli government in February passed a bill that legalised Israeli settlements built on Palestinian ground. The bill has been called “unconstitutional” and has been criticised as a way to legalise theft of land.

Since Donald Trump took office as the US President, Israel has approved the construction of over 6000 new settlement unita in the West Bank and Jerusalem.