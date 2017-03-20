Khabirni discusses reasons that hinder approval of Access to information pledge

PNN/ Ramallah/

Defending the Right to Access Information Coalition “Khabirni” held a meeting during which they discussed the reasons that hinder and prevent the implementation of the pledge that was launched by the Palestinian Prime Minister Dr. Rami Al-Hamdallah, assuring access to information law to be approved before the end of 2016.

Khabirni coalition during its meeting presented the most prominent meetings and movements organized by the coalition during the past eight months, in the forefront the follow-up on the PM announcement on adopting access to information law with the Palestinian Ministry of Justice within its jurisdiction.

The coalition believes that the announcement of the prime minister was not reflected in a real implementation, towards the approval of “access to information law” with practical steps that pave the way for adopting the law, yet it still ranges its place.

Lastly, the coalition confirmed its intention to move in various levels of lobbying to ensure the adoption of the long-awaited law, although various Palestinian CSOs and media circles in addition to different parties demand to approve the law due to its significant necessity and importance.

Khabirni Coalition includes the Palestinian Center for Development and Media Freedoms “MADA”, Al-Haq, the Coalition for Accountability and Integrity “Aman” the Palestinian Journalists Syndicate, Media Development Center at Birzeit University (Media Development Initiative).