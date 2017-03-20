IOF carry out wide raid and arrest campaign in West Bank

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli occupation forces (IOF) on Monday overnight arrested eight Palestinians in a wide raid and arrest campaign all over the West Bank.

In Nablus, a large number of Israeli troops stormed Madama town in the south, raided homes and verified personal information of citizens.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers carried out raids on homes in Bethlehem and Qalqilya and kidnapped two citizens.

In east Jerusalem, Israeli police forces kidnapped at dawn three Palestinians from their homes in Issawiya district.

In Ramallah, a female university student was kidnapped by Israeli soldiers from her residence in Birzeit town.

Last night, Israeli soldiers kidnapped 19-year-old Sutan an-Naqib, a resident of Askar refugee camp in Nablus, at a makeshift checkpoint near Anata town, northeast of Occupied Jerusalem.

According to local sources, an Israeli military force with vehicles and one bulldozer stormed Beit Ummar town, north of Hebron city, and embarked on searching some homes, in addition to the village’s Mosque and main graveyard, without any arrests.