131 settlers storm Al-Aqsa mosque yards, Sunday

PNN/ Jerusalem/

Around 131 of extremist Israeli settlers, on Sunday morning, stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Magharba gate, heavily guarded by special police forces.

According to IMEMC, some of the settlers began performing Talmudic rituals, while Palestinian worshippers in the place confronted settlers and forces, in an attempt to get them to leave.

Israeli settlers and politicians violate the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque on an almost daily basis and always under the protection of armed occupation forces, which often attack Palestinian worshipers who try to protect their holy site.

On Saturday, Israeli settlers of ” Hafaat Maaon” raided the land of Palestinian citizens in Hebron, near Yatta village.

Coordinator of popular committees against wall and settlement, Rateb Al-Jobor, reported that the heavily armed settlers, guarded by Israeli forces, attacked unarmed members of the Abu Qbeita family while they were working in their lands, throwing stones and empty bottles.