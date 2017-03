Israeli army carries out military drills in the Negev

PNN/ Gaza/

The Israeli forces on Sunday morning launched a round of massive military maneuvers across the Negev region.

The Israeli army spokesman said the prearranged military maneuvers make part of the annual drill plan.

The drills are expected to be wrapped up next Wednesday.

Red sirens are expected to be set off across the Negev starting 11:05 a.m. on Tuesday.