Ashrawi concludes official trip to United Nations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK/PNN/

PLO Executive Committee Member Dr. Hanan Ashrawi participated in a series of meetings and events on March 17 and March 18 at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City.

The United Nations Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and H.E. Ambassador Dr. Riyad Mansour, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations, hosted Dr. Ashrawi on Friday morning for a briefing on the margins of the sixty-first session of the Commission on the Status of Women. Her presentation which was moderated by Dr. Anne-Marie Goetz from New York University’s Center for Global Affairs focused on the latest political developments in Palestine, as well as the escalation of Israeli violations of international law that are destroying the chances for peace and stability in the region.

Dr. Ashrawi also participated in a working lunch organized by H.E. Dr. Mansour which included various Permanent Representatives to the UN. She led a discussion on the deteriorating conditions on the ground and the importance of multilateral engagement and a vigorous international role to hold Israel accountable and to undertake serious and concrete measures to curb its persistent unilateral violations.

On Friday evening, Dr. Ashrawi, a member of UN Women Executive Director H.E. Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s Civil Society Advisory Group (CSAG), participated in “Supporting Feminist Movement Building for Planet 50-50 by 2030.” Led by H.E. Mlambo-Ngcuka, this event was attended by leaders and activists from civil society, global institutions, and local and national governments.

On Saturday, Dr. Ashrawi also participated in the first meeting of the CSAG which is comprised of distinguished feminist leaders from rights organizations, male gender equality networks, youth and LGBTI groups, trade unions, and media. The meeting focused on forging alliances and developing a concrete plan that supports feminist movement building and the protection of civil society space.