Palestinian resistance group attacks military post

PNN/Jenin/

Friday night, fighters who supposedly are part of the Palestinian resistance, fired at an Israeli military post west of Jenin on the West Bank.

The gunmen were in a vehicle and at approximately 02:00 AM they opened fire at a watchtower in the Salem military base.

Immediately after, the Israeli Army sent out a large number of troops after which the Palestinian resistance disappeared.

Due to the attack, several Israel soldiers raided Palestinian areas around the towns of Rummanah and Zabuba, after which they established roadblocks at the cities entrypoints.