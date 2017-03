PNN/Gaza/

Saturday morning the Israeli Occupation Army (IOA) launched an attack on agricultural fields in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.

Locals confirm that Israel fired multiple shells in northern Gaza. Supposedly no one was harmed during the attack.

Hebrew media claims that a rocket was fired from Gaza yesterday, and that it exploded in a non populated area close to Ashkelon.

The Israeli attack was supposedly in response to the rocket attack launched from Gaza.