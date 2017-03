PNN/al-Khalil/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) opened fire at two Palestinian children, one of which were killed, at the Aroub refugee camp Friday evening.

Two Palestinian minors were shot by the IOF after supposedly trying to throw Molotov cocktails.

A 16-year old boy was killed after being shot in the chest and another teenager was left critically injured after receiving an injury in his neck.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed the killing and wounding of the two Palestinian teens.