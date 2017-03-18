Jason Greenblatt, Assistant to the President, Special Representative for international Negotiations meeting with religious leaders at U.S. Consulate, Jerusalem

Greenblatt Meets with Council of Religious Institutions of the Holy Land

JERUSALEM/PNN/

Religious leaders from Judaism, Islam, and Christianity met as members of the Council of Religious Institutions of the Holy Land (CRIHL) on March 16, in an event hosted by U.S. Assistant to the President and Special Representative for International Negotiations Jason Greenblatt.

The leaders agreed that the search for peace must be governed by respect for life and human dignity for all people; to work together for peace, reconciliation, and a just solution; and to reject all incitement to violence.

