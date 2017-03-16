Israeli settlers attack, open fire on Palestinian schoolchildren, Nablus

PNN/ Nablus/

About 12 Israeli settlers on Thursday afternoon have attacked, with live fire, Palestinian schoolchildren at Burin village high school, south of Nablus, northern West Bank.

Ghassan Daghlas, who’s responsible for the settlement files in the northern West Bank, told PNN that 12 settlers have attacked the Burin high school, stormed the playground and opened fire, causing panic among the children.

Daghlas added that the children’s folks have stood up against the settlers attempting to make them leave the scene.

Daghlas also confirmed that the Israeli soldiers were watching the settlers storm and attack the school from their military watchtowers, but only made them leave after the clashes broke out between the settlers and the parents.