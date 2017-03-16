Israel strikes Gaza strip midnight after alleged attack

PNN/ Gaza/

Israeli warplanes on Wednesday night bombed some areas of the Gaza Strip at the pretext that a Palestinian rocket fell in an empty field in Sdot Negev regional council.

According to the Palestinian Information Center (PIC) in Gaza, two Israeli air-to-surface missiles stroke a resistance post located to the west of Deir al-Balah City in central Gaza.

Later, another warplane identified as F16 launched two airstrikes on an agricultural area east of Gaza City.

Local sources said that some areas of al-Shuja’iyya neighborhood were plunged into darkness following the aerial attack east of Gaza City.

Luckily, no one was hurt during the Israeli air raids.