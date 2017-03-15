Netanyahu defying int’l law by holding gov’t meeting in West Bank settlements

By: Madeeha Araj/ National Bureau for Defending of Land and Resisting Settlements/

The National Bureau for Defending of Land and Resisting Settlements warned against the Israeli PM Netanyahu’s manoeuvres to hold a celebratory cabinet meetings in the illegal settlements built in the West Bank in the occasion of what he named “the Silver Jubilee of liberating the West Bank,” adding that holding such a meeting in any settlement in the West Bank sends a clear message to the world on the Israeli position about the West Bank, East Jerusalem and the occupied Syrian Golan. As well asits position regarding the international law and legitimacy, including security Council resolution 2334, which condemns the Israeli settlement.

The pro-Netanyahu and settlement right-wing Makor Rishon’s newspaper funded by the rich American Jew, Sheldon Adelson, told that during his participation in the meeting of the Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee of the Knesset last week, Netanyahu said next meetings of the government will be held in Jerusalem and settlements of the West Bank so as to commemorate the 50th anniversary of liberating the Judea and Samaria, and the Jordan Valley and the Golan Heights, besides, a final celebratory festival in the Kfar-Etzion settlement. Netanyahu also instructed Miri Regev, Minister for Official Ceremonies to prepare for those events.

At the same time, the National Bureau denounced the Israeli occupation municipality in Jerusalem’s approval of a budget for further Judaization of the city as it managed 2-week ago to increase the government allocations up to NIS 700,000,000. Mayor, Nir Barkat, described that as a victory. The city’s interface’s budget has been increased to NIS 66.000.000, education budget NIS 124,000,000, and the municipal organization and renewal up to NIS 323,000,000, while excluding the Palestinian neighbourhoods of Issawiya and Ras Al-Amud from the budget, leaving their buildings houses susceptible to collapse. Within the ongoing Judaization of the city, a new judaizing scheme is also achieved to erect a national park with 800 meter long on an area of 37 donums. The geographical importance of the site stems from being across point to all Jerusalemites neighborhoods and having the biggest underground water tank. Moreover, the Israeli Knesset approved in preliminary reading the no prayer-call bill, which is a sort of racial incitement against the Palestinians, the Bureau called on the international community to immediately intervene to stop the adoption of this law and ensure freedom of worship and access to holy places in Palestine.

After the approval of the a law, the Knesset intends to amend law no. 109 of the Planning and Building committee, which aims to speed up demolition of Palestinian homes. The law also includes expanding the duties of the committee to be able to issue demolition orders against illegal construction and reduce the powers of the courts to postpone it, and to raise the fines and tighten measures against the Palestinians.

The following Violations were documented by the National Bureau over the last week:

Jerusalem:

The Israeli occupation authorities issued final demolition orders against 140 buildings at Al-Khan Al-Ahmar “Bedouin area” in C area, east of Jerusalem, which is under the Israeli control according to the Oslo agreement, including a primary school, which was funded by donors, where 170 children are studying in it. The Central Court in Jerusalem rejected appeal submitted by Ashraf Fawaqa’s family in Sur-Baher village against the demolition of its house that was built 6 years ago. Ashraf explained that he tried to license his house but in vain, adding that he paid NIS 200,000 for the lawyers and engineers to postpone the demolition orders.

Hebron:

The Ma’oon settlers destroyed built near the Al-Tawanah village destroyed scores of olive saplings, and sprayed toxic pesticides on the crops after cutting the barbed-fence around the land belonging to citizen, Fadil Rabei and his brothers. Moreover, the occupation authorities issued demolition orders of 13 buildings near Yatta town, and demolished a house near belonging to citizen Badwan Abu Aiadeh under the pretext of being built without a license, as well as 30 homes, a school, tents, water wells, solar panels, sheep barns and barracks.

Bethlehem:

Israeli bulldozers demolished the main road to the Nahaleen village, Bethlehem, knowing that a decision was taken 2 years ago to keep the road open. At the same time, Israeli forces seized a house under construction at the Takoa town, belonging to Jom’a Mohamed Ali, next to the Khansa Basic School, and then turned it into a military point.

Nablus:

Citizens Abdullah Shana, and Miriam Salman were attacked by settlers while they were in their in the Far’ata village, while farmers from Flamah village east of Qalqilya complained of the Israeli occupation authorities preventing them from reaching their agricultural lands located behind the Apartheid Wall as they intend to Judaize the lands and prevent their owners from reaching accessing them, and then annex them Kochav-Yair settlement. Scores of settlers from Yitzhar settlement near the Hawara town attacked the town and then confronted by the people. Moreover, the occupation authorities issued final demolition orders against a school funded by donors near Khirbet Tana, Nablus.

Salfit:

Farmers from Salfit complained from destroying their lands behind the wall, as settlers bring their animals and their livestock to graze among the trees, especially olive trees, as well as settlers from the Ariel settlement erected 2 cemeteries and a well and annex them to the settlement. Within the context, a settlement rapidly crawled toward the Al-Shajarah village, north of Salfit. Farmers, who get permits to their land said that the occupation crawled nearly reached the wall, while caused bulldozers vandalized, scraping effects and a contemporary olive old and grape carved in the rocks, around the village of ancient tree and kept the main village landmarks and smashed through a outposts along them; where the tree contains the village of traces of different eras and caves, wells, roads, sidewalks and many screens.

Jordan Valley:

Within the frame of restricting the Palestinian citizens, and pushing them to leave the area, the Israeli occupation forces detained shepherds at Khalit Hamad area, which settlers of Mehola try to capture it, while members of the so-called natural reserve authorities prevented farmers in the Jordan Valley from picking some sort of plants and confiscated what they had.

Moreover, exclusive photos taken by Palestinian media showed that settlers bulldozed large areas at the Jordan Valley in order to establish housing projects. Moreover, the occupation government has announced the granting of 50 donums to settlers in the Jordan Valley in order to erect their own projects on them. The Israeli occupation bulldozers also uprooted more than 350 palm trees in an area within the boundaries of the Jericho city from the northern side classified as B Zone and C Zone. Furthermore, settlers in the Jordan used ropes on lands extending from the Brooch settlement to Roteem settlement in an attempt to confiscate it later on.