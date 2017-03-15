IOF raid West Bank, injure five, arrest 23 by dawn

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Wednesday dawn carried out a wide raid and arrest campaign which included 23 people in different areas of the West Bank and Jerusalem.

According to eyewitnesses, Israeli soldiers in military vehicles stormed homes in Nablus and kidnapped two citizens at 02:00 am, arrested two youths aged 20 and 27. The raid resulted in locals throwing stones at the soldiers who in turn resorted to firing tear gas grenades at the young men.

East of Nablus, Israeli soldiers stormed the area around Joseph’s Tomb to protect Jewish settlers who had infiltrated the city. This resulted in violent clashes between the soldiers and young locals.

In addition, a large number of Israeli soldiers stormed Beit Ummar north of Hebron, raided homes and kidnapped three young men, two of whom are ex-prisoners.

Arrests also including Jenin city.

Meanwhile, five young Paleistinian men were shot and injured during clashes in Deheisheh camp south of Bethlehem.

Eyewitnesses reported that the soldiers randomly fired at the young men after storming the camp.

Among those arrested was an ex-prisoner, whose house was also raided upon arrest.