IOF attack schoolchildren in Teqoua’

PNN/ Bethlehem/

Israeli Occupation Forces (IOF) on Monday afternoon have stormed Teqou’ village east of Bethlehem, andviolently attacked schoolchildren on their way home.

According to PIC, Israeli soldiers chased down the Palestinian strudents across the streets and alleys in the village, amid intense teargas and gunfire.

Teqou’ mayor, Tayseer Abu Mufrih, said 17-year-old minor Mohamed Saleem al-Badan, a secondary school pupil, was kidnapped by the Israeli soldiers from his family home in the village.

Abu Mufrih added that the boy was kidnapped shortly after the end of the school shift on allegations of hurling stones at the occupation patrols.